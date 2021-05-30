[PDF] Base Metals Market : Few Things You Can Learn From Topper About It.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Base Metals ?

Market Overview

Base metals are common metals that are inexpensive and are widely used in commercial and industrial applications such as construction and manufacturing. The most common base metals include, iron, copper, lead, nickel, zinc, tin, and aluminum. Base metals are often known as the building blocks of infrastructure. Copper is commonly used in electrical wiring because of its high ductility and conductivity. Lead is used as a dependable source for batteries, zinc is used to coat galvanized steel, and nickel is used to strengthen and harden metal alloys. Iron is the most widely used of all the metals. Aluminum majorly finds application in the food and beverages industry.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: McMoRan Copper and Gold, Rio Tinto, Teck Resources, and Nyrstar.

Market Dynamics

Significant demand for iron, copper, aluminum, and alloys such as steel in the end-use industries such as construction, ship building, food and beverages, glass, paints and coatings, and others is expected to contribute to the market size. Iron is used in the construction of machinery and machine tools, rails, automobiles, ship hulls, concrete reinforcing bars, and the load-carrying framework of buildings. Aluminum is used to make foils that are used in the food and beverages industry to manufacture cans. It is also used in production of automobiles, marine vessels, aircrafts, and building construction materials.

