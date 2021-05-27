[PDF] Backhoe Loaders Market : Want An Easy Fix For The Industry? Read This!

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Backhoe Loaders?

A backhoe loader also referred to as digger is a heavy digging equipment vehicle that is comprised of shovel/bucket on the front and a backhoe on the back. The backhoe loader is relatively small in size and is extensively used in urban engineering or small construction projects. The core structure of backhoe loader is the tractor where it is designed to move effortlessly on all kinds of terrains. It is equipped with powerful, turbocharged engine, rugged tires, and a basic cabin for controlling its functions. The backhoe is mainly used for digging up to hard compact material, usually earth or to lift heavy loads. The arrangement of a backhoe is similar to the human arm including the boom, bucket, and stick.

Market Overview The global backhoe loader market was valued at US$ 2,518.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecasted period (2019-2027)

Top Key players profiled in the Backhoe Loaders market report include: Caterpillar, Inc., Deere & Company, Komatsu Ltd., Mahindra Construction Equipment, Volvo Construction Equipment, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Terex Corporation, CNH Industrial NV, Manitou Group, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Backhoe Loaders market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2016-2020 historical data and 2020-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Impact of Coronavirus on the Industry

Backhoe Loaders Market Taxonomy:

Global Backhoe Loaders Market, By Model Type:

Center Mount

Sideshift

Global Backhoe Loaders Market, By End Use:

Construction And Mining

Utility

Agriculture And Forestry

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Backhoe Loaders Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Backhoe Loaders market is estimated to account for US$ 4,249.01 million by 2027 Which are the prominent Backhoe Loaders market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Caterpillar, Inc., Deere & Company, Komatsu Ltd., Mahindra Construction Equipment, Volvo Construction Equipment, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Terex Corporation, CNH Industrial NV, Manitou Group, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

