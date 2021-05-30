[PDF] Axial Piston Motor Market : Best New Tips About It.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Axial Piston Motor ?

Growing the Industrial Sector is expected to aid in increasing demand for Axial Piston Motors

Axial piston motors are used in various applications such as industrial, construction, agriculture, and marine equipment. The current growth witnessed by the industrial sector is one of the key drivers, which is fueling growth of the axial piston motors market. For instance, according to a report by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (released in January 2018), the global industrial output in 2017 rose by 3.2% over the value recorded in 2016 and the manufacturing output of developed nations grew by 1.8%, in 2017. This accounted for over 40% of the global industrial output in 2017. This is owing to a wide variety of applications of axial piston motors in industrial applications such as mechanical factory equipment, material handling equipment, and earthmoving vehicles.

Axial Piston Motor Market Prime key vendors ( Kawasaki Heavy industries Ltd., Danfoss, Parker Hannifin Corp. (US), Eaton (US), Poclain Hydraulics, Casappa S.p.A, Bosch Rexroth AG, Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A, HAWE Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd., Sunfab Hydraulics AB, and HANSA-TMP ).

Regional Analysis of Axial Piston Motor Market

North America and Europe are the most dominant regions in the global axial piston motors market. The industrial up-gradation in the region such as automation of the oil and gas industries and ongoing research and development in order to develop better and more energy efficient motors is expected to fuel the growth of the market. In addition to this, the presence of a large number of motor manufacturers such as Danfoss, Parker Hannfin Corporation, and Eaton in the region is also expected to help in the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in axial piston motor market during the forecast period, owing to development in infrastructure and increasing construction activities.

Axial Piston Motor Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type:

Constant Displacement

Swash Plate

Bent Axis

Variable Displacement

On the basis of applications:

Manufacturing

Oil & gas

Agriculture

Automotive

Energy & utility

Mining

Construction water management

Others (Transportation & logistics, maritime, and chemical)

