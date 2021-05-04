[PDF] Automotive Wiring Harness Market : How This Few Things Will Change The Way You Approach To Industry

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

An automotive wiring harness also referred to as cable assembly is a set of cables used to integrate various electronic components that helps in transmitting power to various modules in an automotive vehicle. It is one of the most crucial components in the vehicle since it handles complete current flow across all of a vehicle including wipers, electrical devices, and other electronic components. The major difference between in automotive wire harness and a standard wire harness is the connectors used and the test is done to it. Automotive wiring harness protects wiring from vehicle vibrations, moisture, and abrasions. With the help of different components such as conduits, electrical tape, cable ties or a combination of these are used to tie electrical wires together to form the complete automotive wiring assembly.

The global automotive wiring harness market was valued for US$ 54,629.4 Mn in 2019 is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive Wiring Harness market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered: Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., YAZAKI Corporation, PKC Group PLC, Aisin Seiki Co., Amphenol RF, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG), LEONI, ERNI Electronics, AVX Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Lear Corporation, and Fujikura Ltd.

Segmentation by Region Of Automotive Wiring Harness Are:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on Automotive Wiring Harness includes segmentation of the market. The Automotive Wiring Harness market is segmented on the basis of application, services, end-users, and region. Each segment includes a detailed explanation of the factors that are likely to drive and restrain it. In addition, the research report also provides an assessment of the emerging trends in the global market that will benefit each segment during the forecast years.

Analysts have also studied the competitive landscape present in the Automotive Wiring Harness market. The chapter on company profiles includes an analysis of the key players operating in the Automotive Wiring Harness market. It provides vital information about the strategic initiatives about the companies in the market and their outlook for the forecast years.

Table of Contents

