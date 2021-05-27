[PDF] Automotive Wiring Harness Market : Believing In Secret Techniques That Keeps You From Growing

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Wiring Harness?

Automotive wiring harness is an electrical assembly of various electronic components that helps in transferring power and information to various modules in an automotive vehicle. It is one of the most important components in the vehicle used to handle complete current flow across a vehicle including wipers, electrical devices, and other electronic components. The components that are assembled composed of speed sensors, electrical devices, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and other electrical components. The major difference between in automotive wire harness and a standard wire harness is the connectors used and the test is done to it. Automotive wiring harness protects wiring from vehicle vibrations, moisture, and abrasions. With the help of different components such as conduits, electrical tape, cable ties or a combination of these are used to tie electrical wires together to form the complete automotive wiring assembly.

The global automotive wiring harness market was valued for US$ 54,629.4 Mn in 2019 is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period

Key Players in Automotive Wiring Harness Market: Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., YAZAKI Corporation, PKC Group PLC, Aisin Seiki Co., Amphenol RF, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG), LEONI, ERNI Electronics, AVX Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Lear Corporation, and Fujikura Ltd.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Midsize Premium Luxury SUV Sports

Hybrid

Electric

Two Wheeler

Commercial Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Buses & Coaches

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market , By Application

Chassis & Safety Conventional Chassis Semi-forward Chassis Full-forward Chassis

HVAC

Engine

Sensors

Body Roof Facia Door & Window Seat Interior



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Automotive Wiring Harness Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Automotive Wiring Harness market is estimated to account for US$ 108229.2 million by 2027 Which are the prominent Automotive Wiring Harness market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., YAZAKI Corporation, PKC Group PLC, Aisin Seiki Co., Amphenol RF, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG), LEONI, ERNI Electronics, AVX Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Lear Corporation, and Fujikura Ltd., Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

