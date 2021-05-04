[PDF] Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market : How This Few Things Will Change The Way You Approach To Industry

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market

Market Overview

Different types of cables are used in cars that need to deal with vibration, heat, hydrocarbons, etc. These wires and cables are manufactured from different types of materials though aluminum and copper two of the most popular types of automotive wire materials. Copper is majorly used material as it is more conductive, flexible, and less likely to corrode than aluminum wire. Generally, these wires are soldered or solderless. Solderless connections are often used for terminals such as crimp terminals to make connections. Moreover, wires and cables are manufactured with different colors, in order to organize and repair them.

The global automotive wire and cable materials market was valued at US$ 4,424.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecasted period (2019-2027)

The report contains a detailed analysis of the major players in the market, as well as their business overview, expansion plans and strategies. Key players explored in the report include:

ACOME, Allied Wire & Cable Inc., Coficab Tunisie SA, Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH & Co. KG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Draka Holdings B.V., Lear Corporation., Leoni AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., and Yazaki Corporation.

The market is geographically spread across several key geographic regions and the report includes regional analysis as well as production, consumption, revenue and market share in these regions for the 2020-2027 forecast period. Regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

