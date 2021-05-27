[PDF] Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market : How Green Is Your Automotive Wire and Cable Materials? To Make A Growth Impact In Your Business

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Wire and Cable Materials?

Different types of cables are used in cars that need to deal with vibration, heat, hydrocarbons, etc. These wires and cables are manufactured from different types of materials though aluminum and copper two of the most popular types of automotive wire materials. Copper is majorly used material as it is more conductive, flexible, and less likely to corrode than aluminum wire. Generally, these wires are soldered or solderless. Solderless connections are often used for terminals such as crimp terminals to make connections. Moreover, wires and cables are manufactured with different colors, in order to organize and repair them.

The global automotive wire and cable materials market was valued at US$ 4,424.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecasted period (2019-2027)

Key Manufacturers Analysis: ACOME, Allied Wire & Cable Inc., Coficab Tunisie SA, Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH & Co. KG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Draka Holdings B.V., Lear Corporation., Leoni AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., and Yazaki Corporation.

This dedicated section of the report on global Automotive Wire and Cable Materials market unleashes discernable information and requisite understanding about various market players, established veterans as well as aspiring players willing to cite plausible entry into the competition spectrum. Diverse research output presented in this report on global Automotive Wire and Cable Materials market is visionary handbook to help propagate growth-oriented business discretion aided by best in industry empirical data based on rigorous research activities.

Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market, By Material Type:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Cross-linked Polyethylene (XLPE)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Polyphenylene Ether (PPE)

Others (Fluoropolymers, Polyurethane, Neoprene, Ethylene Propylene Rubber, and Co-polyester Elastomer)

Global Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles Compact Cars Sub-compact Cars Mid-size Cars Sedan Luxury Cars Vans

LCV

HCV

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% During the Forecasted period (2019-2027) Which are the prominent Automotive Wire and Cable Materials market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: ACOME, Allied Wire & Cable Inc., Coficab Tunisie SA, Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH & Co. KG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Draka Holdings B.V., Lear Corporation., Leoni AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., and Yazaki Corporation., Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

