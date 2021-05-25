[PDF] Automotive Washer System Market : Simple Ways And Pros That Will Help To Promote Its Growth

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Washer System?

There are major two types of automotive washer systems namely the windshield washer system and headlamp washer system. Windshield washer system- This system is the standard safety feature available in all automotive vehicles produced across the globe, so as to provide clear visibility to the driver. Windshield washer system includes numerous components such as nozzles, washer fluid reservoirs, hose and connectors, windshield washer pump, wiper arm, wiper blade, and front & wiper motor. Headlamp washer system- Headlamp washer system is mostly available in premium and luxury vehicles such as SUVs and sedans.

Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Trico Products Corporation, Denso Corporation, Mergon Group, Valeo SA, Mitsuba Corporation, Continental AG, Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Automotive Washer System Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Washer System Market, By Component:

Nozzles

Reservoirs

Hose & Connectors

Pumps

Windshield Wipers

Wiper Motor

Global Automotive Washer System Market, By Vehicle type:

PC

LCV

HCV

Global Automotive Washer System Market, By Product type:

Windshield Wiper System

Headlamp Wiper System

Global Automotive Washer System Market, By Technology:

Electrical

Mechanical

Global Automotive Washer System Market, By Sales Channel:

OEM

AM

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is Automotive Washer System Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The Global Automotive Washer System Market is expected to be valued at US$ 31,178.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period (2019-2027) Which are the prominent Automotive Washer System market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Trico Products Corporation, Denso Corporation, Mergon Group, Valeo SA, Mitsuba Corporation, Continental AG, Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

