[PDF] Automotive Transmission Systems Market : Never Changing Growth Top Secret Which Will Drive Your Business To Next Level

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Transmission Systems?

Automotive transmission system transmits power to drive the engine. It includes various transmission components such as gears, shafts, and other parts, which function together for movement of device. There are two type of transmission system automatic transmission and manual transmission, which are types of motor vehicle. In automatic transmission, gear ratios change automatically as the vehicle moves and in manual transmission, the gear ratio change manually. The growing demand for vehicles, in turn, is increasing the growth of the automotive transmission system market.

Automotive Transmission System Market Growth Factors Increasing demand for all types of vehicle is driving the growth of the automotive transmission system market. Moreover, increasing per capita income of individuals in emerging countries such as India and China has led to increase in spending on fuel efficient vehicles which is further boosting the market of transmission systems. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers statistics (OICA), in 2016, total number of vehicles manufactured was around 94.9 million worldwide, which is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Automatic and semi-automatic transmission systems used in the vehicle are expected to drive growth of automotive transmission market, as these transmission systems are expected to replace conventional mechanism. Transmission technologies such as dual clutch transmission and continuous variable transmission have a high market potential due to their fuel efficiency.

Key players/manufacturers: Getrag Corporate Group, Aisin Seiki Co., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Jatco Ltd., General Motors, GKN PLC, Magna Powertrain, Eaton Corporation, Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America Inc., and Allison Transmission Inc.

Automotive Transmission Systems Market Taxonomy:

By Transmission Type:

Automatic Transmission

Manual Transmission

Automated Manual Transmission

Dual Clutch Transmission

Continuously Variable Transmission

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial vehicles (HCVs)

Light commercial vehicle (LCVs)

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

