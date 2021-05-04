[PDF] Automotive Transmission Systems Market : Knowing Some Secrets Will Make Your Industry Grow Amazing

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Automotive Transmission Systems Market

Automotive Transmission System Market Growth Factors

Increasing demand for all types of vehicle is driving the growth of the automotive transmission system market. Moreover, increasing per capita income of individuals in emerging countries such as India and China has led to increase in spending on fuel efficient vehicles which is further boosting the market of transmission systems. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers statistics (OICA), in 2016, total number of vehicles manufactured was around 94.9 million worldwide, which is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Automatic and semi-automatic transmission systems used in the vehicle are expected to drive growth of automotive transmission market, as these transmission systems are expected to replace conventional mechanism. Transmission technologies such as dual clutch transmission and continuous variable transmission have a high market potential due to their fuel efficiency.

Top Leading Companies of Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market are: Getrag Corporate Group, Aisin Seiki Co., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Jatco Ltd., General Motors, GKN PLC, Magna Powertrain, Eaton Corporation, Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America Inc., and Allison Transmission Inc.

The Competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market Taxonomy

By Transmission Type:

Automatic Transmission

Manual Transmission

Automated Manual Transmission

Dual Clutch Transmission

Continuously Variable Transmission

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial vehicles (HCVs)

Light commercial vehicle (LCVs)

Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market Segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

(United States, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

(China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia) The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

This report focuses on Automotive Transmission Systems volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Automotive Transmission Systems market size by analyzing historical data and prospect. The report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end-user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report:

Detailed overview of the Automotive Transmission Systems market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of the Automotive Transmission Systems market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Automotive Transmission Systems market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Finally, the Automotive Transmission Systems Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on.

