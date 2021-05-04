[PDF] Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market : The Best Things About It

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market

Growing automotive industry is one of the major factors driving growth of the automotive trailer wheel rims market

One of the major factors attributed to growth of the market is rising production of vehicles worldwide. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the total number of vehicles produced in 2016 was 95 million units, which increased to 97 million units in 2017, globally. Therefore, increasing number of vehicles on road is leading to rising demand for automotive trailer wheel rims. Moreover, players in the market are developing advanced and innovative rims, in order to sustain in the market.

TSW alloys Wheels, Maxion wheels, VoN/A Pages Products, MHT Luxury Wheels, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co., Ltd, Sota Offroad, Accuride International Inc., Vossen Wheels, Inc., and Auto Wheel & Rim.

