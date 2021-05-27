[PDF] Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market : How The Things Will Change When You Will Know More About It.

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims?

Automotive trailer wheel rim is the exterior edge of a vehicle that holds the tire. The materials used for manufacturing those rims include steel, aluminum alloy, and magnesium among others. It is characterized by its design, diameter, and width. It provides support to the tire of the vehicle. It also performs various functions such as acting as a supporting link to the suspension unit of the vehicle.

Growing automotive industry is one of the major factors driving growth of the automotive trailer wheel rims market One of the major factors attributed to growth of the market is rising production of vehicles worldwide. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the total number of vehicles produced in 2016 was 95 million units, which increased to 97 million units in 2017, globally. Therefore, increasing number of vehicles on road is leading to rising demand for automotive trailer wheel rims. Moreover, players in the market are developing advanced and innovative rims, in order to sustain in the market.

The key players covered in this study: TSW alloys Wheels, Maxion wheels, Voxx Products, MHT Luxury Wheels, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co., Ltd, Sota Offroad, Accuride International Inc., Vossen Wheels, Inc., and Auto Wheel & Rim.

Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market Taxonomy:

By Rim Size:

13-15 inch

16-18inch

19-21inch

> 21 inch

By Material Type:

Steel

Alloy

Carbon-fiber

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Others

