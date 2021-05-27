[PDF] Automotive Trailer Tow Mirror (ATTM) Market : Want To Step Up The Growth? You Need To Read This First

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Trailer Tow Mirror (ATTM)?

Automotive trailer tows are considerably larger than usual vehicles plying on roads. Needless to say then, they require specialized systems to help with their movement and maneuverability, including automotive trailer tow mirrors that help increase the rear field of view of the automotive operator. According to our research, existence of large number of blind spots are the major causes responsible for towing related accidents. Eradication of blind spots through enhanced visibility and to ensure safety of the drivers and the attached trailers through these attached equipment will drive market growth.

Proliferating demand for towable RVs is expected to present significant growth opportunities through the forecast period RVs are specifically designed for pleasure and recreational activities such as camping and tourism. These vehicles are incorporated with facilities such as toilets, bathrooms, kitchen, sleeping rooms and other customizable amenities that provide enhanced user comfort during the camping or travel. Moreover, favorable government policies, increasing popularity of RVs and positive business environment will also help provide significant momentum to the RVs demand. For instance, initiatives to regulate the RV quality standards by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA) and tax deductions by the Internal Revenue Service in the U.S., have led to increased consumer inclination towards these automobiles. Increased demands for RVs due to these factors, will provide significant growth prospects to the automotive trailer tow mirror market.

The research covers the current market size of the Global Automotive Trailer Tow Mirror (ATTM) Market and its growth rates based on 7 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc., by product type Global Automotive Trailer Tow Mirror (ATTM) Market, by applications BFSI, Entertainment, Tourism, Retail, Marketing, Healthcare, Media, Others, in overall market. The in-depth information by segments of Automotive Trailer Tow Mirror (ATTM) market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies.

Automotive Trailer Tow Mirror (ATTM) Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of vehicles, the global automotive trailer tow mirror market is classified into:

Towable RVs Travel trailers Folding camping trailers Fifth-wheel trailers Trunk campus



Truckload trailer Flatbed trailers RGN Step deck Dry Van Low Boy and others



