[PDF] Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market : Master The Art In Your Industry With These Few Tips

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market

Market Definition

Automotive tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system that is used to observe tire pressure of vehicle by employing sensors through the wheel speed sensors of ABS/ESC systems. TPMS system is battery-operated with lifespan of 6-10 years. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into direct TMPS and indirect TMPS. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, LCV, and HCV. Furthermore, on the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, owing to growing number of commercial as well as passenger vehicles.

The global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market is estimated to account for US$ 9,335.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019.

Key players in the global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market are: ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ATEQ, Continental AG, Bartec USA LLC, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Rivigo Services, Denso Corporation, DUNLOP TECH GmbH, Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd., Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC, NXP Semiconductors, NIRA Dynamics AB, WABCO, and HAMATON AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD among others.

Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market report provides you with detailed insights, industry knowledge, market forecasts and analytics. The report on the global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) industry also clarifies economic risks and environmental compliance. Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market report assists industry enthusiasts including investors and decision makers to make confident capital investments, develop strategies, optimize their business portfolio, innovate successfully and perform safely and sustainably.

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

