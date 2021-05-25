[PDF] Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market : Embarking Of Industry That Will Payback You Over The Next 10 Years!!!

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)?

Automotive tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system that is used to observe tire pressure of vehicle by employing sensors through the wheel speed sensors of ABS/ESC systems. TPMS system is battery-operated with lifespan of 6-10 years. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into direct TMPS and indirect TMPS. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, LCV, and HCV. Furthermore, on the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, owing to growing number of commercial as well as passenger vehicles.

Key Players: ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ATEQ, Continental AG, Bartec USA LLC, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Rivigo Services, Denso Corporation, DUNLOP TECH GmbH, Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd., Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC, NXP Semiconductors, NIRA Dynamics AB, WABCO, and HAMATON AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD among others.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market, By Product Type:

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market, By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2019-2027) Which are the prominent Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ATEQ, Continental AG, Bartec USA LLC, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Rivigo Services, Denso Corporation, DUNLOP TECH GmbH, Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd., Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC, NXP Semiconductors, NIRA Dynamics AB, WABCO, and HAMATON AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD among others., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

