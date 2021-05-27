[PDF] Automotive Tappet Market : What Covid-19 Crisis Can Teach You ?? Having An Excellent In It Is Not Enough

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Tappet?

Automotive tappets are also referred as valve lifter or cam follower. It is a component that interposed between the tappet lifting mechanism and camshaft lobe. The tappet help in passing the linear motion to other components of the vehicle. It is widely used in internal combustion engine, as it is used for adjusting the overall clearance in the valve actuation system, which in turn allows the camshaft to move vertically while rotating the camshaft in the vertical motion.

Increasing demand for high performances vehicles is one of the major factor driving growth of the automotive tappet market Major factor attributing to growth of the market is increasing demand for the racing cars and high performance cars such as BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen. For instance, according to the Coherent Market Insights, the total number of BMW car sold in 2015, was 1.9 million units worldwide. These high performance automobiles and racing cars find substantial application of VVT technology. It enhances the performance through variation in the valve timings and changing the duration of the valves when the engine is in operation. Incorporation of VVT and lift electronic control (VTEC), which is an advanced vehicle technology, allows integration of multiple camshafts through electronic or mechanical linking systems. This in turn also enhances the efficiency of the engines and performance through increasing the Revolutions per Minute (RPM). Increasing adoption of VTEC or VVT is expected to drive growth of the automotive tappets market over the forecast period, owing to its applications in camshafts.

Key Players in Automotive Tappet Market: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, SKF, Eaton Corporation Plc., Federal-Mogul Corporation, NSK Ltd., Crower Cams & Equipment Company, Inc., Competition Cams Inc., SM Motorenteile GmbH, Valve Limited, and Wuxi Xizhou Machinery

Automotive Tappet Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type

Flat Tappet

Roller Tappet

By Engine Capacity Analysis

<4 Cylinder Engine

4-6 Cylinder

>6 Cylinder

By Vehicle Type

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Light Duty Vehicle

By End User

Economic Passenger Cars,?_

Luxury Passenger Cars

Mid-Priced Passengers Cars

Which are the prominent Automotive Tappet market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, SKF, Eaton Corporation Plc., Federal-Mogul Corporation, NSK Ltd., Crower Cams & Equipment Company, Inc., Competition Cams Inc., SM Motorenteile GmbH, Valve Limited, and Wuxi Xizhou Machinery, Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Major Highlights of Automotive Tappet Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

Market Competition by key manufacturers in the Automotive Tappet industry.

Discussed Sourcing strategies, industrial chain information and downstream buyer’s data.

Distributors and traders on Automotive Tappet marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic.

Vendors who are providing a wide range of product lines and intensifying the competitive scenario in Automotive Tappet covid-19 crisis.

Also highlights of the key growth sectors of Automotive Tappet market and how they will perform in coming years.

