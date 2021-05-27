[PDF] Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market : Sick And Tired Of Boosting Growth Range In The Old Way? Read This

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Steering Torque Sensors?

Steering torque sensor is a device that is used for recording and measuring torque of a rotating system. The steering torque sensor is integrated over electromechanical power steering. Torque sensors primarily record torsion bar angle that is used for steering movement. Steering torque sensors are based on magnetic sensing principles. Automotive steering torque sensors are less affected by vibrations, which further reduce noise and increases reliability of vehicles.

Top key players Analysis: Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Crane Electronics, Honeywell International, Sensor Technology, Valeo, TE connectivity, Kistler Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Norbar Torque Tools Ltd, Bourns, Inc., Advanced Micro Electronics CO., Limited, and Methode Electronics, Inc.

Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market, By Application:

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles



Heavy Commercial Vehicles





Light Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market, By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer



After Market

Global Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market, By Geography:

North America



By Application





By Sales Channel





By Country:





U.S.







Canada

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1%, Over The Forecast Period 2018-2026 Which are the prominent Automotive Steering Torque Sensors market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Crane Electronics, Honeywell International, Sensor Technology, Valeo, TE connectivity, Kistler Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Norbar Torque Tools Ltd, Bourns, Inc., Advanced Micro Electronics CO., Limited, and Methode Electronics, Inc., Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

