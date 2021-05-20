[PDF] Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services – to Observe Strong Growth by Key Players | coherentmarketinsights.com

Overview:

The global automotive repair and maintenance services market was valued US$ 515,594.7 Mn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ 805,836.9Mn by 2027.

The key players operating in the global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market are focused on research and development activities, in order to come up with innovative products and optimize expenditures. These companies are also focused on enhancing virtual client engagement, in order to expand their foothold.

The emergence of COVID-19 has compelled various small and medium-sized business to shift to cloud rather than on premise storage. Cloud computing offers various benefits including remote access, enhanced scalability, and cost optimization. Such changes can provide lucrative growth opportunities for companies providing cloud computing services.

Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., B&S Chevron Service., Driven Brands, Inc., Firestone Complete Auto Care, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Jiffy Lube International

Many car owners in emerging economies such as China, Brazil, India, and South Africa are unwilling to invest in preventive maintenance, which results in high costs. Majority of car owners get their vehicle serviced and parts replaced under the warranty period. However, owners invest very little in service post-warranty period. This is mainly due to the careless attitude of vehicle owners towards vehicle safety and more focus on saving additional expenditure in preventive maintenance.

As per the primary interview conducted with one of the leading automotive dealers in India, less than 30% of customers get their oil & filter changed according to miles driven or as recommended by the manufacturer. Thus, these factors are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future.

No industry has been immune to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic with semiconductor sector being no exception. Despite the early hurdles the industry players faced, there has emerged a glimmer of hope in the recent times. The demand for medical devices such as X-ray scanners, CT scan, and many more has increased significantly to analyze medical conditions of lungs. Such high demand has prompted market players to offer novel solutions with a rapid pace.

