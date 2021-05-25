[PDF] Automotive Radar Market : What Covid-19 Crisis Can Teach You ?? Having An Excellent In It Is Not Enough

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Radar?

Automotive radars are used for detecting objects on the road and sensing distances between vehicles in real-time. These radars help enhance driving efficiency and road safety. Automotive radars contain a receiver and transmitter, and is used for sending and receiving waves for detecting the distance, speed, and directions of objects. Collision detection, warning and mitigation, collision avoidance, blind spot monitoring and detection, lane change assistance, lane departure warning system, rear cross-traffic alerts, and vulnerable road user detection are some of the applications of automotive radar systems.

This report presents the worldwide Automotive Radar market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2020 and forecast to 2027), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Automotive Radar Market Key players : Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Valeo, NXP Semiconductors, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI), Autoliv Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Automotive Radar Market Taxonomy:

By Range Type

Long Range RADAR (LRR)

Short & Mid-Range RADAR (S&MRR)

By Frequency Type

2X-GHZ

7X GHZ

By Application

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Emerging Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Forward Collision Warning System

By Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Economic Passenger Vehicle

Luxury Passenger Vehicles

Mid-Price Passenger Vehicle

By Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Which are the prominent Automotive Radar market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Valeo, NXP Semiconductors, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI), Autoliv Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

