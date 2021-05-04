[PDF] Automotive Radar Market : How This Few Things Will Change The Way You Approach To Industry

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Automotive Radar Market

Increasing concern regarding safety is one of the major factors driving growth of the automotive radar market.

Increasing demand for advanced safety system, comfort, and convenience systems, and increasing number of road accidents are expected to fuel growth of the automotive radar market. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.25 million road accidents were reported worldwide in 2013, out of which around 93% road traffic deaths were reported in low- and middle-income economies and over 50 million people were injured due to road accidents. Radar sensors are responsible for collecting vital information such as range, angle, and Doppler velocity, which is then used to determine the driving situation and warn drivers regarding potential collisions to avoid blind spot crashes. Thus, automotive radars increase safety, lower the risk of road accidents, and help manage road traffic, which in turn, influencing vehicle manufacturers to integrate advanced radar systems in vehicles. These factors are thus, expected to propel growth of the automotive radar market in the near future.

Key players/manufacturers: Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Valeo, NXP Semiconductors, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI), Autoliv Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Request For PDF Brochure : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1843

Short Description about Automotive Radar Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Automotive Radar market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Automotive Radar Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Radar Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global Automotive Radar Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2027. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Automotive Radar market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Radar in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Automotive Radar Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Automotive Radar? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Automotive Radar Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Automotive Radar Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Automotive Radar Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Automotive Radar Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Automotive Radar Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Automotive Radar Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Automotive Radar Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Are Market Dynamics of Automotive Radar Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Automotive Radar Industry?

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.