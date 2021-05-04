[PDF] Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market : Incredible Transformations

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market

Market Dynamics

The development of autonomous vehicles has created an opportunity for key players in the global automotive pedestrian protection system market. According to IHS Markit, an automotive database provider, the global autonomous vehicle sales is expected to surpass 600,000 units by 2025 and increase at a CAGR of 43% between 2025 and 2035. According to IHS Markit, autonomous vehicle sale in China is expected to reach around 5.7 million by 2035. Volkswagen Arteon comprises safety features such as front airbag, knee airbag, side head airbag, side chest airbag, and child protection system. This car is rated 85% for pedestrian safety and 82% for safety assistant by The European New Car Assessment Programme in 2018, which is the highest rated car for pedestrian safety in 2018. This is expected to create an opportunity for pedestrian protection system market by influencing other competitive market players to introduce advanced safety features in their products. Hence, an increase in autonomous vehicle sales is expected to further fuel growth of global automotive pedestrian protection system market.

Major Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market Players with an in-depth analysis: Audi AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv Inc., Mobileye N.V., Subaru Corporation, Valeo, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, Denso Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, BMW AG, and Magneti Marelli SpA.

The report includes a detailed segmentation study of the market. Additionally, segments are analyzed in terms of market growth, share, growth rate, and other vital factors. It also provides the attractiveness index of segments so that players can be informed about lucrative revenue pockets. The extensive evaluation of segments provided in the report will help readers to focus on the right areas of the global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market.

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market, By Technology:

Active Pedestrian Protection System

Passive Pedestrian Protection System

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars (ICE Vehicles)

Commercial Vehicles (ICE Vehicles)

Electric & Hybrid Vehicles

Key questions answered in this research study:

Who are the top players that are involved in manufacture of Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market?

Who are the movers and shakers in the Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) industry?

What are the industrial dynamics of Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market?

What is the current market scenario?

Which segment will achieve the highest growth in the global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market?

Which geographic region has highest market share and which region will propel high growth rate during the forecast period?

The report assesses the strengths and weaknesses of competitors using competitive analysis tools. In the report, It also provides comprehensive production and shipment analysis from point of origin to end user purchase. Furthermore, latest industry developments have been included to help users stay ahead of their competitors. Apart from the production share of regional markets analyzed in the report, readers are informed about gross margin, price, revenue, and production growth rate of Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market.

The analysts explore critical influence factors, market drivers, challenges, risk factors, opportunities, and market trends of Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market to give holistic view on Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market.

The market research report offers an analytical and exploratory analysis of the Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market:

An overall analysis of industry trends.

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market overview.

Major commercial developments in the Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) industry.

Detailed information about drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market.

Positioning of major market participants in the Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) industry.

Competitive Landscape and analysis regarding Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market and key product segments of a market.

Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market revenue and forecast analysis from 2021 – 2025, by type, application, end-use and geography.

Key market trends and future growth prospects of the Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market.

