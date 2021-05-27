[PDF] Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market : How To Handle Its Challenge With Ease Using These Points

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS)?

Automotive pedestrian protection system (PPS) is a system used to avoid a pedestrian’s slam with the car. In case of frontal collisions with pedestrians, sensors in front of the vehicle activates the PPS. The complete section of PPS consists of several technologies such as automatic braking and collision avoidance, advanced driver assistance systems, brake assist, driver caution, external airbags, and pop-up bonnets. For instance, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) helps in automatic lighting, enables adaptive cruise control, aid in automatic braking, use GPS to provide traffic information, and provides information to maintain lane discipline. Increasing number of consumers towards advanced features in vehicles favors growth of the market.

Market Dynamics The development of autonomous vehicles has created an opportunity for key players in the global automotive pedestrian protection system market. According to IHS Markit, an automotive database provider, the global autonomous vehicle sales is expected to surpass 600,000 units by 2025 and increase at a CAGR of 43% between 2025 and 2035. According to IHS Markit, autonomous vehicle sale in China is expected to reach around 5.7 million by 2035. Volkswagen Arteon comprises safety features such as front airbag, knee airbag, side head airbag, side chest airbag, and child protection system. This car is rated 85% for pedestrian safety and 82% for safety assistant by The European New Car Assessment Programme in 2018, which is the highest rated car for pedestrian safety in 2018. This is expected to create an opportunity for pedestrian protection system market by influencing other competitive market players to introduce advanced safety features in their products. Hence, an increase in autonomous vehicle sales is expected to further fuel growth of global automotive pedestrian protection system market.

Key players/manufacturers: Audi AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv Inc., Mobileye N.V., Subaru Corporation, Valeo, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, Denso Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, BMW AG, and Magneti Marelli SpA.

Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market, By Technology:

Active Pedestrian Protection System

Passive Pedestrian Protection System

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars (ICE Vehicles)

Commercial Vehicles (ICE Vehicles)

Electric & Hybrid Vehicles

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market market is estimated to account for US$ 4,994.0 Mn by 2025 Which are the prominent Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Audi AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv Inc., Mobileye N.V., Subaru Corporation, Valeo, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, Denso Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, BMW AG, and Magneti Marelli SpA., Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

