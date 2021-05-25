[PDF] Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market : Who Wants To Know The Mystery Behind It?

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Parts Remanufacturing?

Global automotive parts remanufacturing market refers to the rebuilding of products, components, and equipment of an automobile to its original design specifications through utilization of reused, repaired, and new components. These processes require replacement or repair of obsolete and worn out modules and components called the core. Components that can be rebuild include extensive range of engine and related parts, transmission and related, brakes, wheels, compressors, steering, and fuel systems among others.

Top key players Analysis: Valeo SA, ZF TRW, Carwood Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Meritor Inc., Monark Automotive GmbH, Budweg Caliper A/S, Genuine Parts Company, ATC Drivetrain Inc., Maval Manufacturing Inc., Teamec BVBA, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., and Jasper Engines and Transmissions.

Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market, By Component Type:

Engine & Related Parts

Turbochargers



EGR Valves



Carburetors

Transmission & Related

Clutches



Bearings

Electrical & Electronics

Starters



Alternators



Others

Wheels & Brakes Related

Hub Assemblies



Master Cylinder



Brake Calipers



Bearings

A/C Compressors

Steering

Fuel Systems

Others

Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

Off-road Vehicles

All-terrain Vehicles

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market market is estimated to account for US$ 157,192.1 million by 2025 Which are the prominent Automotive Parts Remanufacturing market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Valeo SA, ZF TRW, Carwood Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Meritor Inc., Monark Automotive GmbH, Budweg Caliper A/S, Genuine Parts Company, ATC Drivetrain Inc., Maval Manufacturing Inc., Teamec BVBA, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., and Jasper Engines and Transmissions., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

