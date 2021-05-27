[PDF] Automotive Lighting Market : What Covid-19 Crisis Can Teach You ?? Having An Excellent In It Is Not Enough

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Lighting?

The automotive sector is one of the most prominent and largest contributing industries towards growth in GDP of some of the largest and fastest growing economies. According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), the automotive sales increase by more than 30% annually. In 2016, sales of automotive vehicles was 93.9 million units from 89.7 million units in 2015 worldwide. Increasing sales of automotive vehicles is driving growth of the automotive lighting market. The lighting provides illumination for the driver and also helps other drivers and pedestrians on the road to detect the position of vehicle. Furthermore, lighting systems adds to aesthetics of the vehicle, both externally and internally.

Implementation of new technologies in lighting is the one of the key factor propelling growth of the market.

Increasing implementation of new lighting technologies in automotive industry plays a major role for the growth of the automotive lighting market. Light emitting diode (LEDs), Organic light emitting diode (OLEDs), and Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) are some of the new lighting technologies, which are boosting the growth of automotive lighting market This technology helps in improving the driver visibility, which results in increasing road traffic safety and helps to reduce the collision. Furthermore, various advantages such as long life, energy efficiency, and less heat generation is fuelling growth of the automotive lighting industry.

Automotive Lighting Market Key playes: General Electric, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Valeo, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Ichikoh Industries Ltd., Osram GmbH, Lumax Industries Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, and Koninklijke Philips N

Automotive Lighting Market Taxonomy:

By Technology:

Halogen

Xenon/HID(High-Intensity Discharge)

LED(Light Emission Diode)

By vehicle type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By application:

Front Light

Fog Light

Rear Light

Side Light

Interior Light

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

