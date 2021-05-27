[PDF] Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market : How The Things Will Change When You Will Know More About It.

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Lead Acid Battery?

An automotive lead acid battery is a rechargeable battery that supplies the electric current to an automotive vehicle. Lead acid battery comprises of two different acid and electrodes. This chemicals reacts with each other to produce electric energy from chemical energy. The primary goal of automotive lead acid battery is to provide the starter, which starts the engine. Apart from supplying power to run the vehicle, lead acid batteries provide voltage to vehicle accessories such as music player, air conditioner charging plugs, radio, and wipers. On the basis of vehicle types global automobile lead acid battery is segmented into passenger cars and light motor vehicles. In 2019, passenger cars sub segment dominated the global automotive lead acid battery market with 75.6%.

Market Insight- Global automotive lead acid battery Market Market Overview An automotive lead acid battery also referred to as starting, lighting, & ignition (SLI) battery is a rechargeable battery mainly used for igniting a vehicle’s engine and supplying electric current to an automobile. The primary goal of automotive lead acid battery is to provide the starter, which starts the engine. The lead acid battery is comprised of two different types of lead in an acid mixture that perform an electrochemical reaction, converting chemical energy into electric current and leading to the production of voltage in an automobile. Apart from supplying power to run the vehicle, lead acid batteries provide voltage to vehicle accessories such as music player, air conditioner charging plugs, radio, and wipers. The global automotive lead acid battery market accounted US$ 24,121.0Mn in terms of value and 259,845.0 Thousand Units in terms of volume in 2019

Key players operating in the global Automotive Lead Acid Battery Industry are : Exide Technologies, Enersys Inc., FIAMM S.p.A, Johnson Controls Inc., Exide Industries, GS Yuasa Corporation, CSB Battery Technologies, Panasonic Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Company, and Leoch International Technology Limited. and among others.

Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive lead acid battery Market, By Battery Type:

Flooded

Enhanced Flooded

AGM

Global Automotive lead acid battery Market, By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive lead acid battery Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger car

Light commercial vehicle

Global Automotive lead acid battery Market, By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

MEA

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Automotive Lead Acid Battery market is estimated to account for US$ 34,535.01 million by 2027 Which are the prominent Automotive Lead Acid Battery market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Exide Technologies, Enersys Inc., FIAMM S.p.A, Johnson Controls Inc., Exide Industries, GS Yuasa Corporation, CSB Battery Technologies, Panasonic Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Company, and Leoch International Technology Limited. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Benefits of Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Report:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2020 to 2027 of the global Automotive Lead Acid Battery market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Industry growth is provided.

Key players and their major developments in recent years are listed.

The Automotive Lead Acid Battery research report presents an in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the with key dynamic factors.

Major countries in each region are covered according to individual Industry revenue.

