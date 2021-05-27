[PDF] Automotive Internet of Things Market : Who Wants To Know The Mystery Behind It?

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Internet of Things?

Automotive IoT, as the name suggests, is the integration of IoT invehicle vehicles, allowing for in-vehicle, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. Increasing consumer inclination towards autonomous driving vehicles is one of the major factors for growth of the automotive IoT market over the forecast period. Driverless cars require large volume of data for analysis and are connected with cloud based traffic and navigation services, which aids them in navigating on roads. This has led to increasing demand for internet connectivity in automotive vehicles.

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market- Insights IoT aids in converting large volume of data into meaningful and actionable knowledge and aids in increasing transportation efficiency, automotive safety etc. Rising demand for improving driver’s comfort, safety of passenger, and others has led to increasing adoption of IoT in the automotive sector. Various application of IoT in automotive include intelligent transportation systems, self-driving (autonomous) cars, smart fleet management etc. and increasing demand for these has led to growth of the market.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1186

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

Top Key Players Profiled in this report are: Apple, Inc., AT&T Inc., Audi AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Google Inc., Intel Corporation., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Sa, and Tomtom N.V.

Automotive Internet of Things Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Offerings:

Hardware



Software



Services

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Connectivity Form Factors:

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Communication Type:

In-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Application:

Navigation



Telematics



Infotainment

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Automotive Internet of Things Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Automotive Internet of Things market is estimated to account for US$ 165.5 Billion by 2025 Which are the prominent Automotive Internet of Things market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Apple, Inc., AT&T Inc., Audi AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Google Inc., Intel Corporation., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Sa, and Tomtom N.V., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Automotive Internet of Things market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Automotive Internet of Things market.

Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.