[PDF] Automotive Glass Market : Want To Step Up The Growth? You Need To Read This First

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Glass?

Automotive glasses are aesthetics glass of a vehicle that protects passenger from harsh exterior environment such as rain, sun, and wind. Automotive glasses are designed in such a way that it contributes minimal weight to the vehicle, withstand high external forces, and minimize the strain induced on the vehicle. Hence, all these features increase comfort and aid in protecting passenger from external environmental factors such as dust and wind.

Rising demand for vehicles is one of the major factors driving growth of the market Major factors driving growth of the automotive glass market is increasing demand for vehicles, globally. For instance, according to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers statistics (OICA), the total number of vehicles sold in 2016 were 94 million units and it increased to 96 million units in 2017, globally. Hence, increasing demand for vehicles is driving OEMs to manufacture more vehicles to meet consumer demand, which will proportionately increase demand for automotive glass. For instance, according to the OICA, the total number of vehicles produced in 2016 was 95 million units and it has grown up to 97million units, globally.

Top Key Players Profiled in this report are: Fuyao Group Automobile Glass Co., Ltd., Asahi Glass Company Ltd, Saint Gobain S.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Magna International, Inc., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd, and Gentex Corporation.

Automotive Glass Market Taxonomy:

By Glass Type

Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

Other Glass

By Technology

Active

Passive

By Applications

Windshield

Sidelite

Backlite

Rear Quarter Glass

Sideview Glass

Rearview Glass

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Truck

Bus

