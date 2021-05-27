[PDF] Automotive Gear Shifter Market : Believing In Secret Techniques That Keeps You From Growing

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Gear Shifter?

Automotive gear shifter system is a type of transmission system that uses gear and gear drives to control speed and spin of the vehicle. It controls application power to drive the vehicle system and is also responsible for gear engagement and disengagement. Automotive gear shifters are classified into automatic and manual gear shifter. Manual gear shifter system requires a clutch pedal whereas an automatic gear shifter system or a semi-automatic gear shifter does not require clutch pedal.

Growing use of automatic gear shifter system as compared to manual gear shifter system is one of the major factors, which enhances the demand for advance systems of gear shifter. In various regions, strict government vehicle standards for new vehicle is fueling growth over the forecast period. Manufacturers are using more fuel and emission efficient components in vehicles in order to follow government guidelines. For instance, in 2012, Environment Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S. amended standards such as national program for greenhouse gas emission (GHG) and fuel economy standard for light-duty vehicles (passenger cars and trucks).

Key Players in Automotive Gear Shifter Market: Kongsberg, Tokai Rika, Fuji Kiko, DSM, ZF Friedrichshafen, Eissmann, ZF TRW, Fine Sinter, Aisin AI, Ficosa, Ningbo Gaofa, PT. Astra, and Sapura.

Which are the prominent Automotive Gear Shifter market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Kongsberg, Tokai Rika, Fuji Kiko, DSM, ZF Friedrichshafen, Eissmann, ZF TRW, Fine Sinter, Aisin AI, Ficosa, Ningbo Gaofa, PT. Astra, and Sapura. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

