[PDF] Automotive flywheel Market : Sick And Tired Of Boosting Growth Range In The Old Way? Read This

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive flywheel?

A flywheel is a mechanical device designed to store the rotational energy. Increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles is a major driver for growth of the global automotive flywheel market. Adoption of duel mass flywheels by various Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to reduce the weight of the engine by developing lightweight components to enhance fuel efficiency is expected to boost growth of global automotive flywheel market over the forecast period.

Flywheel-based kinetic energy recovery system aims to mechanically store kinetic energy to other source from rear driveshaft. GKN plc and Volvo are some of the major companies that use the flywheel equipment in there automotive products. For instance, in 2015, GKN plc, an England-based automotive and aerospace company, announced the development of electric flywheel hybrid system for buses. Moreover increasing sales of passenger cars also provides a growth opportunity to the global automotive flywheel market. According to ‘Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles’ a France-based organization, have sold 69.5 million units of passenger cars in 2016 from 66.3 million units in 2015.

Key players operating in the global Automotive flywheel Industry are : Schaeffler Group, Linamar Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, EXEDY Corporation, Mancor Industries, Metaldyne Performance Group Inc, Skyway Precision Inc, and Waupaca Foundry, Inc. and among others.

Automotive flywheel Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of application, the global automotive flywheel market is segmented into:

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Medium & heavy commercial vehicles

On the basis of flywheel type, the global automotive flywheel market is segmented into:

Single flywheel

Multilevel flywheel

