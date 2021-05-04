[PDF] Automotive flywheel Market : Master The Art In Your Industry With These Few Tips

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Automotive flywheel Market

Flywheel-based kinetic energy recovery system aims to mechanically store kinetic energy to other source from rear driveshaft. GKN plc and Volvo are some of the major companies that use the flywheel equipment in there automotive products. For instance, in 2015, GKN plc, an England-based automotive and aerospace company, announced the development of electric flywheel hybrid system for buses. Moreover increasing sales of passenger cars also provides a growth opportunity to the global automotive flywheel market. According to ‘Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles’ a France-based organization, have sold 69.5 million units of passenger cars in 2016 from 66.3 million units in 2015.

Top Leading Companies of Global Automotive flywheel Market are Schaeffler Group, Linamar Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, EXEDY Corporation, Mancor Industries, Metaldyne Performance Group Inc, Skyway Precision Inc, and Waupaca Foundry, Inc.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of application, the global automotive flywheel market is segmented into:

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Medium & heavy commercial vehicles

On the basis of flywheel type, the global automotive flywheel market is segmented into:

Single flywheel

Multilevel flywheel

The regions are further sub-divided into:

North America: US, Mexico, Canada

US, Mexico, Canada Europe : Russia, Ukraine, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Luxembourg

: Russia, Ukraine, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Luxembourg Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore

China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore South America: Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile Middle East and Africa: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

