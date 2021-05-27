[PDF] Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market : How Green Is Your Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration? To Make A Growth Impact In Your Business

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration?

Automotive energy harvesting and regeneration refers to the process of extraction and storage of energy from external sources such as wind, thermal, solar, or kinetic energy from motion of the vehicle for application in powering or improving the vehicle overall energy efficiency. Energy generated in the process is stored in capacitors and batteries and is utilized for supporting the operations of the vehicles.

Dearth of conventional fuel sources in conjunction with concerns regarding growing carbon footprint fueling the growth of the automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market

According to CIA World Factbook, conventional fuels, commonly referred to as the fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas are expected to be exhausted by 2052, if the global consumption of oil remains consistent with an annual oil consumption of over 11 billion tons. Automotive and transportation account for a major share of the global energy consumption, which is expected to fuel demand for advanced technologies in the industry segments. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, hybrid, battery electric vehicles are expected to be among the prominent end-use segments of the technology, with hybrid electric vehicles dominating the industry share over the forecast period.

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Faurecia SA, Tenneco Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Gentherm Incorporated, Torotrak PLC, and Ricardo PLC

Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market is classified into:

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles

Pure Electric Vehicles

On the basis of recovery system, the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market is classified into:

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles

Turbocharger

Regenerative Braking System

Exhaust Gas Recirculation System

Automotive Flywheel

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

