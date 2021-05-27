[PDF] Automotive Embedded Systems Market : Enticing Ways To Improve Your Industrial Growth In Upcoming Years

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Embedded Systems?

An embedded system is a computer system that is embedded inside an electronic machine to control and access the data in electronic based systems. This embedded system includes a single chip microcontroller such as cortex, Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) and microprocessors, field-programmable gate array (FPGA), digital signal processor (DSP), and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC). In automotive application, embedded systems are designed to provide low power consumption, rugged operating ranges, and low per-unit cost.

Market Dynamics Increasing demand for electric vehicles is one of the major factors driving growth of the global automotive embedded systems market. Electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles are gradually using embedded systems to enhance efficiency and reduce pollution. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in the Paris Agreement, it was stated that 600 million electric vehicles will be on roads by 2040, which will aid in bringing global warming to below 2°C. In 2018, the total number of global electric vehicles on road exceeded 5.1 million, up from 2 million from the previous year. According to the Global EV Outlook 2018 report, the sales of plug-in and battery-powered vehicles is expected to increase by 60%, globally in 2018. For instance, in the U.S., 1.1 million units of EV were sold in 2018.

Competitive Landscape: Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Harman International, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Johnson Electric.

Automotive Embedded Systems Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Product Type:

Embedded Hardware

Embedded Software

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Component:

Sensors

Microcontroller Unit (MCU)

Transceivers

Integrated Circuits

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Vehicle Type:

Internal Combustion Engines (Diesel and Gasoline Vehicles)

Electric Vehicles (BEV, HEV, and PHEV)

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Application:

Electricals and Electronics

Infotainment and Telematics

Powertrain and Chassis

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Automotive Embedded Systems Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Automotive Embedded Systems market is estimated to account for US$ 40.85 Billion by 2027 Which are the prominent Automotive Embedded Systems market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Harman International, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Johnson Electric., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

