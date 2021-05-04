[PDF] Automotive Driving Simulator Market : The Next Few Things You Should Do For Success

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Driving simulator helps automotive manufacturers to test the performance of autonomous vehicles considering factors such as city traffic during rush hour. It is capable of simulating autonomous vehicles depicting their own motion characteristics as well as their interaction with other connected or non-connected vehicles. Furthermore, increasing investment by automotive manufacturers in developing advanced high fidelity simulator, which provides good quality control loaders, image generation, and extensive motion capability is another factor fueling growth of the market. For instance, in April 2018, according to rFpro, it launched the world’s first commercially available platform to develop autonomous vehicles in simulation. Using a digital environment to accurately represent the real world, the technology enables vehicle manufacturers to test their systems in every scenario imaginable. The system includes a library of real roads created through highly-precise scanning technology, which forms the basis of the simulation.

Keywrod Market Players: AutoSim AS, Teknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd, OKTAL, Cruden B.V., Mechanical Simulation Corporation, Dallara, Moog, Inc., IPG Automotive, ECA- Group, and Ansible Motion.

