[PDF] Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market : Enticing Ways To Improve Your Industrial Growth In Upcoming Years

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Collision Avoidance System?

Collision avoidance system tracks the object of collision risk and accordingly prompts or initiates evasive action to avoid collision. Increasing installation of sensors in automotive vehicles such as ultrasonic sensors and infrared sensors and rising installation of autonomous emergency braking system to reduce collision and electronic stability control system to reduce danger of skidding and losing control are some of the major factors that drives growth of the automotive collision avoidance system market.

Market Dynamics Increasing government regulations to enhance vehicle safety plays a major role in driving growth of the automotive collision avoidance system market. For instance, in 2018, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways in India made it mandatory for the OEMs to install anti-locking brake system in heavy vehicles. Similarly, in 2014, the European Transport Safety Council announced that it is mandatory for OEMs to install anti-lock braking systems, electronic stability control, and seat-belt reminders in new vehicles. Moreover, increasing number of road accidents have increased the demand for collision avoidance system, globally. For instance, according to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, India, in 2018, around 149,000 people died due to road accidents. Similarly, according to NHTSA data, in 2017, 37,133 lives were lost in the U.S. due to road accidents.

Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market by Top Manufacturers: Alstom SA, Autoliv, Inc., Denso Corporation, General Electric Company, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Siemens AG, and Wabtec Corporation

Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market, By Device

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Night Vision (NV)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market, By Technology:

Radar

LiDAR

Camera

Ultrasonic

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market market is estimated to account for US$ 30.9 billion by 2027 Which are the prominent Automotive Collision Avoidance System market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Alstom SA, Autoliv, Inc., Denso Corporation, General Electric Company, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Siemens AG, and Wabtec Corporation, Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

