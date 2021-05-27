[PDF] Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market : Do You Hear The Sound Of Breathtaking Growth Of It?

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes?

Carbon-ceramic brakes are made from carbon-ceramic composites. Carbon-ceramic brakes can be used on track or street running, with different compound brake pads. This carbon-ceramic brake offers benefits in terms of performance, in both wet and dry conditions, and it is of lightweight, increased comfort, corrosion resistance, and high durability. Moreover, carbon-ceramic disc brakes are has numerous advantages over conventional brakes such as carbon-ceramic brakes are approximately 65% lighter in weight, reduce noise and vibration.

Market Overview Carbon ceramic brakes also referred as ceramic composite brakes are used in supercars and high performance vehicles. Ceramic carbon brake pads do not wear down as fast as regular brake pads, due to their material composition. There are two types of brakes namely drum and disc brakes. Carbon ceramic brakes are typically used in disc brakes and are relatively lightweight, thus find applications in super and luxury cars. The carbon ceramic brakes offer various advantages such as it offers weight reduction up to 65%, less noise, easy maneuverability, less vibration, and resistant to corrosion. The global automotive carbon ceramic brakes market is estimated to account for US$ 353.2 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market by Top Manufacturers: Brembo S.p.A, SGL Carbon, MAT Foundry Group Ltd., AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Carbon Ceramics Ltd, Rotora, Surface Transforms PLC, Fusion Brakes, LLC, EBC Brakes, RB Performance Brakes, Wilwood Engineering, Inc. and Baer Brakes

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market, By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Which are the prominent Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes market players across the globe?

Companies Covered as part of this study include: Brembo S.p.A, SGL Carbon, MAT Foundry Group Ltd., AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Carbon Ceramics Ltd, Rotora, Surface Transforms PLC, Fusion Brakes, LLC, EBC Brakes, RB Performance Brakes, Wilwood Engineering, Inc. and Baer Brakes,

Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report?

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

