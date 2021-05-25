[PDF] Automotive Cabin AC Filter Market : Know How You Can Make A Great Impact With Simple Hacks On It.

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automotive Cabin AC Filter?

Automotive cabin AC filter is a component, which is used to filter out the harmful airborne particles such as dust, exhaust particles and also foul odor from entering the automobile cabin environment through the heat and ventilation system. The filter maintains quality of air within the cabin of the vehicle. They are often rectangular or nearly square in shape and acts as a barrier to trap dust, pollen, leaves and other debris, which helps in reducing the flow of chemically contaminated air which passes into the ventilation and air conditioning system. Cabin air filters in vehicles are generally attached to the glove box or are placed under the vehicle’s dashboard. Automobile filter manufacturers are focusing on producing multi-layer air filters with highest filtration capacity to trap and remove smallest particles.

Who are the Major Players in Automotive Cabin AC Filter Market?

Cummins Filtration Inc., Denso Corporation, Donaldson Company Inc., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, K&N Engineering Inc., Lydall Inc., Mahle GmbH, Mann+Hummel, PARKER HANNIFIN

Automotive Cabin AC Filter Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive cabin AC filter Market, By Filter Type:

Particulate

Electrostatic

Charcoal

Global Automotive cabin AC filter Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

Global Automotive cabin AC filter Market, By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

