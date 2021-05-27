[PDF] Automatic Platform Screen Doors Market : Want To Have A More Appealing Growth? Read This!

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Automatic Platform Screen Doors?

Automatic platform screen doors consist of high walls, which are installed between the platform and train. These are commonly used in underground platforms. It is a safety system, which is present at train or subway stations. It acts as a physical barrier, which prevents people and objects from falling onto tracks which significantly reduces passenger injuries and damage to rail mechanisms.

Increasing Focus on Safety & Security is one of the Key Driving Factors for the Automatic Platform Screen Doors Market Growth Automatic platform screen doors provide high safety and security, which is major driving factor for growth of the automatic platform screen door market. It reduces the risk of accidents especially when trains pass through stations at high speed. Furthermore, the passengers are not exposed to pressure waves, which increases safety of passengers, which also limits suicide cases. For instance, according to a study conducted in 2015, the installation of automatic platform screen doors in Tokyo Rail and Subway Lines resulted in reduction of suicides by about 76%.

Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report: Siemens AG, Nabtesco Group, Stanley Access Technologies LLC, Manusa Worldwide, Horton Automatics, Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic Manufacturing (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Westinghouse, Faiveley Transport, and Jiacheng Railway International.

Competitive Analysis

Automatic Platform Screen Doors market is highly fragmented, and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Automatic Platform Screen Doors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Automatic Platform Screen Doors Market Taxonomy:

Automatic platform screen door market can be segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and region

On the basis of Product Type

Full-Closed Type

Semi-Closed Type

Half Height Type

On the basis of Applications

Metro Systems

Light Rail Vehicles

Open-air Tram Stations

On the basis of Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

