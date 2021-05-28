[PDF] Audio Codec Market : Best Point You Will Read This Year – You Will Thank Us

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Audio Codec?

Audio Codec is a device or a computer program that encodes or decodes an audio signal. A software-based Audio Codec implements an algorithm, which is designed to compress and decompress digital data streams. The purpose of this operation is minimizing the number of bits, of the given audio file, while retaining its accuracy and quality and helps in reducing the demand for storage space and bandwidth for transmission. Audio Codec ICs are used in portable media devices or consumer applications such as mobile phones, tablets, automotive, home theatre, PCs, and gaming systems.

Increasing number of smartphones is one of the major driving factors for growth of global audio codec market Recent past has witnessed a substantial growth in the smartphone market and is expected to exhibit this high growth in the near future as well. According Consumers International Organization, the number of smartphone users in the world reached to 2.1 Billion in 2016 and is expected to be pegged at 2.9 Billion by 2019 end. Audio Codecs are one of the primary elements used in the manufacturing of mobiles. Audio Codecs affects listening experience of the consumers whether using headphones, earbuds or Bluetooth speakers. Thus, growth of smartphone market will also lead to increasing demand for Audio Codecs.

Key Players in Audio Codec Market: Cirrus Logic, Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Analog Devices, Inc., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Stmicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., DSP Group, Inc., Dolby Laboratories, Inc., Technicolor SA

Audio Codec Market Taxonomy:

By Component Type:

Hardware-Based Audio Codec

Mono Codec



Stereo Codec



Multi-Channel Codec

Software Based Audio Codec

Non-Compression



Lossy Compression



Lossless Compression

By Application:

Automobile

Television Sets

Smartphones and tablets

Desktop and laptops

Headphone, Head Sets and Wearable devices

Music & Media Devices and Home Theatres

Gaming consoles

Others

Major Highlights of Audio Codec Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

Market Competition by key manufacturers in the Audio Codec industry.

Discussed Sourcing strategies, industrial chain information and downstream buyer’s data.

Distributors and traders on Audio Codec marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic.

Vendors who are providing a wide range of product lines and intensifying the competitive scenario in Audio Codec covid-19 crisis.

Also highlights of the key growth sectors of Audio Codec market and how they will perform in coming years.

