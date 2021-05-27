[PDF] Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market : Being A Rockstar In Your Industry Is A Matter Of Having In And Out Understanding

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG)?

An atmospheric water generator is an appliance that uses the technology of dehumidification or condensing for extracting water from the surrounding air. The resulting water is clean and free of bacteria and chemicals. Atmospheric water generators are reliable sources of clean and safe water in areas where water is scarce or polluted. These atmospheric water generators are suitable for domestic applications, community, military, government, and institutional purposes.

Implementation of technology with minimum capital is one of the factors that propel the growth of the market The implementation of new technologies such as filtration systems, automatic variable filtration (AVF), and advanced oxidation processes (AOP), which helps in decreasing the scarcity of water along with minimum capital is expected to be among the prominent factors that will fuel growth of the atmospheric water generator market. According to Coherent Market Insights analysis, the global consumption of water is doubling every twenty years and over one billion people already either have very limited or absolutely no access to fresh drinking water. By 2025, the increasing demand for fresh water is expected to exceed by around 56% of the amount currently available.

Competitive Landscape: WaterMicronWorld, Dew Point Manufacturing, Watair Inc., Ambient Water, Saisons Technocom Pvt. Ltd., WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd., Planets Water, Water Technologies International, Inc., Island Sky Corporation, Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co. Ltd., Eurosport Active World Corporation Technologies, Atlantis Solar, Air2Water LLC, Konia, and Ecoloblue,

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, atmospheric water generator is classified into:

Cooling Condensation

Wet Desiccation

Others

On the basis of application, atmospheric water generator is classified into:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

On the basis of range, atmospheric water generator is classified into:

20L-80L

100L-250L

500L-3000L

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

