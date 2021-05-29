[PDF] Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market : Few Super Useful Tips To Improve In Your Industry.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired ?

Increasing population with visual impairment, owing to refractive error, cataract, geriatric, and other health related issues is expected to drive the market growth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), old age is one of the main reason that affects vision of the individuals, hence rising geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase demand for assistive technologies devices for visually impaired people, which in turn is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the report published by the United Nation (UN), the global population of age 60 and above was around 962 million in 2017, and is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. Moreover, large number of visual impaired population and untapped market across the globe is also expected to drive demand for assistive technology over the forecast period. For instance, according to October 2019 World Health Organization (WHO) report, globally around 2.2 billion people suffered from vision impairment or blindness of which, only 5-15% of the population had access to assistive devices and technologies in many low-income and middle-income countries.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3127

Some of the key players profiled in the study are AbleNet, Inc., Access Ingenuity, Adaptivation, Inc., Amedia Corporation, American Thermoform, Cambium Learning, Dolphin Computer Access Ltd., HumanWare Group, LVI Low Vision International, and VFO.

Government Initiatives and Technological Advancements in Field of Assistive Devices for Impaired Vision

Assistive technology device manufacturers are focusing on developing new assistive technologies for visually impaired people. Technology-based companies such as google, apple, and others are focused on developing assistive technologies such as speech to text and voice assistance, which could help people with impaired vision to perform their daily tasks with ease, this is expected to drive demand for assistive technologies over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2019, Google LLC announced about its 2nd generation google assistance with increased speed. This new assistive technology will help visually impaired people to receive information through voice assistance and can aid visually impaired people to reach their destination via google map using google assistance.

Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is segmented into

Educational Devices & Software Braille Duplicators and Writers Braille Computers Mathematical & Science Devices Reading Machines Others

Mobility Devices Canes Others

Low Vision Devices Smart Glasses VTS Link Magnifying Lenses Others

Others

On the basis of end use, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is segmented into

Blind Schools

Enterprises & Social Organizations

Personal Use

Hospitals

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Which are the prominent Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: AbleNet, Inc., Access Ingenuity, Adaptivation, Inc., Amedia Corporation, American Thermoform, Cambium Learning, Dolphin Computer Access Ltd., HumanWare Group, LVI Low Vision International, and VFO., Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.