[PDF] Asia Teleshopping Market : Simple Ways And Pros That Will Help To Promote Its Growth

What Is Asia Teleshopping?

Teleshopping market, also known as direct response television shopping (DRTV), refers to the activity of buying services and products through over the phone or internet, in response to the advertisement on the television. Product and service offerings include range of products for home and personal use, such as consumer electronic products, apparel, accessories, personal care products, healthcare products and home furnishings.

ShopChannel, China Shopping Network, Network18 (Homeshop18), Shop CJ, Naaptol, Zee Media Corporation Ltd., Telebrands Corp.,

Asia Teleshopping Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of operation type, the Asia Teleshopping market is classified into:

Dedicated Channels

Infomercials

On the basis of product type, the Asia Teleshopping market is classified into:

Consumer Electronics

Apparel & Accessories

Personal Care & Healthcare

Home Furnishings

On the basis of payment methods, the Asia Teleshopping market is classified into:

Cash on Delivery

Net banking

Mobile Wallet

Debit/ Credit Card

Which are the prominent Asia Teleshopping market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: ShopChannel, China Shopping Network, Network18 (Homeshop18), Shop CJ, Naaptol, Zee Media Corporation Ltd., Telebrands Corp., Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Asia Teleshopping market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Asia Teleshopping market.

