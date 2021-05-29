[PDF] Asia Pacific, Latin America and EMEA System Integration in Telecommunication Market : Master The Art In Your Industry With These Few Tips

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Asia Pacific, Latin America and EMEA System Integration in Telecommunication ?

Market Dynamics

Telecommunication service providers (TSPs) are offering various services such as video, data, internet, mobile commerce, and multimedia, owing to growing advancement in the telecommunications industry. Consumers are increasingly demanding a cohesive view of all prepaid and postpaid services. Convergent billing systems facilitate service providers with a flexible rating and charge for consumers and offer real-time analytics. Moreover, convergent billing provides CSPs with several additional benefits, including lightweight operations, the ability to integrate with legacy systems evading the need for the high cost of BSS transformation, agility, and potential of discovering new revenue streams.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Ericsson, Redknee Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NetCracker Technology Corporation, Amdocs Inc., Sigma System Canada, Comptel Corp., and Openet Telecom.

Market Trends

Growing adoption of new generation operating system (NGOSS)

Legacy OSS BSS platforms face challenges such as low data accuracy, long process cycles, and increasing security issues among others. In order to overcome these barriers, system integrators globally are introducing a new generation operations system (NGOSS). Telecommunication service providers are adopting next-generation OSS/BSS systems due to factors such as emerging applications, integration with new IP-based frameworks, and to improve upon customer service.

Asia Pacific, Latin America and EMEA System Integration in Telecommunication Market Taxonomy:

Asia Pacific, Latin America and EMEA System Integration in Telecommunication Market, By Solution:

OSS

BSS

Asia Pacific, Latin America and EMEA System Integration in Telecommunication Market, By Region:

Latin America

EMEA

Asia Pacific

