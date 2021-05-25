[PDF] ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Market : Want An Easy Fix For The Industry? Read This!

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket?

The automotive aftermarket is the automotive industry market which includes equipment, replacement tires, service repair, collision, repair and accessories, etc. Companies operated in automotive aftermarket are manufacturing, remanufacturing, retailing, distribution, and installation of replacement vehicle parts, automotive accessories, service repair, and equipment. The automotive aftermarket deals with oil and lubricants, batteries, tires, filters, starters and alternators, coatings and paint consumables, exhaust components, spark plugs, crash parts, etc. There are interior and exterior accessories including audio/video devices, steering wheels, parking brake handles, shift boots, grills, headlight covers, front & rear guards, mirrors, etc. Consumers can repair their vehicles on their own with the DIY segments or can take the vehicle to professional repair facilities.

Key players operating in the global ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Industry are : Bridgestone Corporation, ACDelco, Denso Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Magneti Marelli SpA, Delphi Automotive PLC, and Faurecia SA. and among others.

ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Market Taxonomy:

ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket, By Category Type

Accessories Interior Exterior

Parts Lubricants Tires Batteries Wear & Tear Parts Filters Collision Body Starters & Alternators Lighting Exhaust Components Spark Plugs

Services General Automotive Repairs Automotive Transmission Repairs



ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket , By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Benefits of ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Market Report:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2020 to 2027 of the global ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Industry growth is provided.

Key players and their major developments in recent years are listed.

The ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket research report presents an in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the with key dynamic factors.

Major countries in each region are covered according to individual Industry revenue.

