[PDF] ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Market : The Next Few Things You Should Do For Success

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Market

Market Dynamics

Increase in the average age of a vehicle is expected to boost growth of the ASEAN automotive aftermarket during the forecast period. Material and technology used for automotive manufacturing has improved from the past which increases the average age of vehicles. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, in 2016, the number of vehicle on road with age between 5-8 years were around 6 million in Thailand. According to the same source, the number of vehicles with over 12 years of age is expected to increase by 15% over the next five years globally. Moreover, reliability of vehicles has improved substantially over the past decade. Consumers are not selling their vehicle instead of keeping old cars as second preferable vehicle. As a result of this, vehicle age is increasing and which in turn, increases the demand for replacement parts, repair, and maintenance. Thus, these factors are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Global ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Market valued approximately USD billion in 2019 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report contains a detailed analysis of the major players in the market, as well as their business overview, expansion plans and strategies. Key players explored in the report include:

Bridgestone Corporation, ACDelco, Denso Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Magneti Marelli SpA, Delphi Automotive PLC, and Faurecia SA.

The report provides comprehensive analysis in an organized manner in the form of tables, graphs, charts, pictures and diagrams. Organized data paves the way for research and exploration of current and future market outlooks.

The report provides comprehensive data on the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market and its trends to help the reader formulate solutions to accelerate business growth. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the economic scenario of the market, as well as its benefits and limitations.

The market is geographically spread across several key geographic regions and the report includes regional analysis as well as production, consumption, revenue and market share in these regions for the 2020-2027 forecast period. Regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

