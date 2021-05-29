[PDF] Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market : Few Tips About It You Need To Know.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication ?

Advent of The fifth generation of mobile networks (5G) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, to build future networks is expected to aid in integration of AI in telecom industry. Mobile networks have to deal with heterogeneous data coming from all over the world and from a huge variety of systems, retailers and network types and they should have the ability to act in real-time. So, the analysis of these huge data sets from all over the world is time consuming and somewhere it is next to impossible. In this case Artificial Intelligence plays a key role because it is used to predict and analyze issues faster than human. Artificial Intelligence will make the fifth generation of mobile networks more open enabling connectivity to predictability.

Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market Prime key vendors ( Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Baidu, Inc., H2O ai, IBM Watson Health, NVIDIA, Enlitic, Inc., Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and others. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Market Outlook – North America held the largest share in global artificial intelligence market in telecommunication industry in 2016

On the basis of geography, global artificial intelligence market in telecom industry is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America held a dominant position in the global artificial intelligence market in telecom industry in 2016, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to increasing adoption of AI solutions and consumers in the region been early adopters of new technologies. In November 2017, according to Genpact survey of working population across the developed economies that included the U.S., the U.K., and Australia showed high inclination towards adoption of AI in industries including telecommunication. Genpact is a global professional services firm delivering digital transformation.

Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market Taxonomy

On the basis of component, the global artificial intelligence market in telecommunication industry is segmented into:

Tools

Services

On the basis of mode of deployment, the global artificial intelligence market in telecommunication industry is segmented into:

Cloud based

On – premises

On the basis of application, the global artificial intelligence market in telecommunication industry is segmented into:

Traffic Classification

Resource utilization and Network optimization

Anomaly detection

Prediction

Network Orchestration

