[PDF] Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market : Best Ways To Grow

Artificial intelligence (AI) is group of methodology that focus on formation of intelligent machines with the help of human intelligence such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages. The main application of artificial intelligence in telecommunications is for network management. The two key technologies that are widely in telecommunication industry are expert systems and machine learning. However, AI is expected to be more beneficial in telecom industry, if the operators upgrade their networks to Software Defined Networks (SDNs), which leads to network virtualization and the deployment of relatively better cloud-based services.

Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market Keyplayes:

Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Baidu, Inc., H2O ai, IBM Watson Health, NVIDIA, Enlitic, Inc., Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and others.

Factors and Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market execution are analyzed using quantitative and qualitative approaches to give a consistent picture of current and future trends in the boom. The study also allows for a detailed market analysis focused primarily on geographic locations.

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market Report offers statistical graphs, estimates, and collateral that explain the state of specific trade within the local and global scenarios.

Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market Taxonomy

On the basis of component, the global artificial intelligence market in telecommunication industry is segmented into:

Tools

Services

On the basis of mode of deployment, the global artificial intelligence market in telecommunication industry is segmented into:

Cloud based

On – premises

On the basis of application, the global artificial intelligence market in telecommunication industry is segmented into:

Traffic Classification

Resource utilization and Network optimization

Anomaly detection

Prediction

Network Orchestration

Manufacturing Analysis Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market

Manufacturing process for the Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication market

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market

Various marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing are portrayed in Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication market report. Important marketing strategical data , Marketing Channel Development Trend, Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client Brand Strategy and Distributors/Traders List

