[PDF] Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market : Believing In Secret Techniques That Keeps You From Growing

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is group of methodology that focus on formation of intelligent machines with the help of human intelligence such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages. The main application of artificial intelligence in telecommunications is for network management. The two key technologies that are widely in telecommunication industry are expert systems and machine learning. However, AI is expected to be more beneficial in telecom industry, if the operators upgrade their networks to Software Defined Networks (SDNs), which leads to network virtualization and the deployment of relatively better cloud-based services.

Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market?

Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Baidu, Inc., H2O ai, IBM Watson Health, NVIDIA, Enlitic, Inc., Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and others.

Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of component, the global artificial intelligence market in telecommunication industry is segmented into:

Tools

Services

On the basis of mode of deployment, the global artificial intelligence market in telecommunication industry is segmented into:

Cloud based

On – premises

On the basis of application, the global artificial intelligence market in telecommunication industry is segmented into:

Traffic Classification

Resource utilization and Network optimization

Anomaly detection

Prediction

Network Orchestration

Which are the prominent Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Baidu, Inc., H2O ai, IBM Watson Health, NVIDIA, Enlitic, Inc., Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and others. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

