[PDF] Artificial Intelligence in Chatbot Security Market : New Ways You Can Get More Profit While Spending Less

Global Artificial Intelligence in Chatbot Security Market (2020) | Research Report by 2027

A chatbot is a software that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI), in order to process the interactions between humans and virtual assistants. The AI integrated with chatbot increases security and people sending the message over the chatbot aid these in becoming more intuitive, more natural, and comfortable while chatting. Hence, AI increase the security level of data, which proportionally minimizes the threat of cyber threats. Therefore, these features will be one of the factors that helps in propelling growth of the market. Furthermore, Chabot integrated with the devices such as mobile devices, web browsers, and others application helps in reducing the customer effort, improve organizations analytical capabilities, and enables automation by customizing voice and text. These features are factors for increasing adoption of AI based chatbot in organizations.

Who are the Major Players in Artificial Intelligence in Chatbot Security Market?

Maruti Techlabs, Inbenta Technologies, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Next IT Corporation, Kore.ai, Inc., CreativeVirtual, Pypestream, Nano Rep, Inc., Mindmeld, Inc. and Ubisend

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2020 – 2027. Based on detailed analysis of industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario. Upsurge in R&D investments.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2020-2027) of the following regions are covered.

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Artificial Intelligence in Chatbot Security Market Taxonomy:

On basis of offering, the global artificial intelligence in chatbot security market is classified into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On basis of deployment model, the global artificial intelligence in chatbot security market is classified into:

Cloud-based deployment

On-premises deployment

On basis of security type, the global artificial intelligence in chatbot security market is classified into:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

On basis of solutions, the global artificial intelligence in chatbot security market is classified into:

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Risk and Compliance Management

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Antivirus/Antimalware

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Others

On basis of technology, the global artificial intelligence in chatbot security market is classified into:

Machine Learning

Context Awareness Computing

Natural Language Processing

