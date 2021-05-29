[PDF] Aquaculture Water Treatment Systems and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Market : Few Signs You Made A Great Impact On It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Aquaculture Water Treatment Systems and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) ?

Aquaculture Water Treatment Systems Market And Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Market – Insights

The global aquaculture water treatment systems market and recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) market was valued at US$ 8,320.0 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period (2019–2027), reaching US$ 32,165.8 million by 2027. Recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) is a technique for farming a variety of fishes, wherein processed water is constantly reconditioned and reused. The steps in recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) include solids removal, ammonia removal, CO2 removal, and oxygenation.

Aquaculture Water Treatment Systems and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Market Prime key vendors ( AKVA group, Aquafine Corporation, Aquamaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd, AquaOptima AS, Artec Aqua AS, ATG UV Technology, Billund Aquaculture, BioFishency Ltd., Clewer Aquaculture Oy, Global RAS Fishery & Co., Hesy Aquaculture B.V., MAT LSS – Aquarium Filtration Systems, Pentair PLC. (Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc.), RADAQUA, Senect Gmbh & Co. KG, Sterner AS, The Indian Aqua, Veolia Group, Water Management Technologies, Inc., and Xylem Inc. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Significant Investments in Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) Facilities

Increasing demand for recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facilities for larger smolt is driving the growth of this market. RAS facilities for larger smolt needs significant investment when compared to RAS facilities for smolt between 80-100 grams. Larger smolt in recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) is a core solution to reduce exposure to insects and produce a high production cycle of fishes.

Various companies are adopting strategies such as investments in RAS for smolt facilities, in order to maximize the production capacity. For instance, in August 2018, P/F Bakkafrost, a salmon farming company based in Faroe Islands, invested US$ 0.15 million for smolt operation for the next five years.

Aquaculture Water Treatment Systems and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Market Taxonomy

Global Aquaculture Water Treatment Systems Market and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Market, By Type:

Recirculating Aquaculture Systems

Disc Filtration System

Ultraviolet (UV) Light Disinfection Systems

Water Analytic Instruments

Global Aquaculture Water Treatment Systems Market and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Market, By Application:

Freshwater Carps, Barbels & Other Cyprinids Miscellaneous Fresh Water Fishes Clams, Cockles, Arkshells Oysters Tilapias & Other Cichlids Shrimps, Prawns Salmon, Trout, Smelts Freshwater Crustaceans Scallops, Pectens Others

Seawater Carps, Barbels & Other Cyprinids Miscellaneous Fresh Water Fishes Clams, Cockles, Arkshells Oysters Tilapias & Other Cichlids Shrimps, Prawns Salmon, Trout, Smelts Freshwater Crustaceans Scallops, Pectens Others



