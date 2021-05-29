[PDF] Application Delivery Network Market : Few Tips To Grow Your Bussiness.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Application Delivery Network ?

Increasing adoption of mobile traffic is major factor driving growth of the market

Increasing adoption of smart phones by user is one of the major reason for mobile data traffic. According to the Coherent Market Insights analysis in 2016, the mobile data traffic is 7.2EB per month, which will grow up by 48.3EB per month by 2021. The amount of fetching and storing the data in the form of text, videos, and images is one of the major factor, which result in increasing the mobile data traffic. ADN provide solutions, which help in increasing performance by reducing the time of data availability on the mobile. Thus, application delivery network also help in reducing the strain occurred on the mobile application with the help of network-level buffering and by using the load balancing algorithms, which in turn help in fuelling the growth of the market.

Application Delivery Network Market Prime key vendors ( Array Networks, Inc. Aryaka Networks, Inc., Brocade Communication System, Inc., Sangfor Technologies Inc., Dell, Inc. , Oracle Corporation, Cisco System, F5 Networks Inc., Radware Corporation, and Citrix Systems ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Application Delivery Network: Regional Insights

Based on geography, the application delivery network market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The North America held a dominant position in the market in 2016 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Organisations are increasingly adopting cloud-based solutions and services in line with digital business strategies. According to the Coherent Market Insights analysis, in 2015 the North America cloud data traffic is 1891 EB and it is expected to reach 6844EB in 2020. This in turn, creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the market.

Application Delivery Network Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

WAN optimization controller

Application Gateway

Application Security

By End User

Cloud-Service Provider

SMB Enterprise

Telecommunications Provider

Large Enterprises

By Verticals

BFSI

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

IT Services

Manufacturing

Government

Other

